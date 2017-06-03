London Police Responding to 2 Incidents Near London Bridge; Van Runs Over Pedestrians, 2 People Stabbed: Witnesses

Bear Roams Into Pasadena Backyard, Tranquilized by Animal Control: Neighbor

Posted 5:58 PM, June 3, 2017, by , Updated at 06:06PM, June 3, 2017

A tranquilized bear is shown in Pasadena on June 3, 2017. (Credit: SADHNA DEHLER)

A big brown bear roamed into a Pasadena backyard and had to be tranquilized and removed by animal control, according to neighbors in the area.

The bear entered the backyard of a residence around 11:30 a.m., according to Sadhna Dehler, a neighbor.

Dehler and the homeowner immediately called the Pasadena Police Department and the Pasadena Humane Society to retrieve the bear after they noticed the animal walking throughout multiple backyards, Dehler said.

Neighbors are shown looking at a tranquilized bear after it roamed into a Pasadena backyard on June 3, 2017. (Credit: SADHNA DEHLER)

Authorities arrived a short time later after a second call was placed, according to Dehler.

Animal control was able to tranquilize the bear and safely remove the animal from the backyard without incident, Dehler added.