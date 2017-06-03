Bear Roams Into Pasadena Backyard, Tranquilized by Animal Control: Neighbor

A big brown bear roamed into a Pasadena backyard and had to be tranquilized and removed by animal control, according to neighbors in the area.

The bear entered the backyard of a residence around 11:30 a.m., according to Sadhna Dehler, a neighbor.

Dehler and the homeowner immediately called the Pasadena Police Department and the Pasadena Humane Society to retrieve the bear after they noticed the animal walking throughout multiple backyards, Dehler said.

Authorities arrived a short time later after a second call was placed, according to Dehler.

Animal control was able to tranquilize the bear and safely remove the animal from the backyard without incident, Dehler added.