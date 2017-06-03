Congressman Darrell Issa hosted a town hall meeting Saturday in San Juan Capistrano, speaking about health care and climate change. Simone Boyce reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 3, 2017.
Congressman Darrell Issa Hosts Town Hall Meeting in San Juan Capistrano
