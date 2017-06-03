× Former Olympic Medalist, High School Coach Danny Harris Accused of Sexual Offense Against Underage Student in San Gabriel

Former Olympic track star Danny Harris — who had recently been a coach at Gabrielino High School — was arrested Friday on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent of committing a sexual offense, authorities said.

The San Gabriel Police Department said it launched an investigation following a report of alleged inappropriate contacts between Harris and a student.

“The school district and the police department are working together to ensure [that] the safety of students remains of utmost importance,” police said in a statement. “We will continue to work closely together as this issue moves forward.”

Harris could not be reached for comment.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.