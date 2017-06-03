Los Angeles County Firefighters Battle 20-Acre Brush Fire Off 5 Freeway Near Castaic

Los Angeles County firefighters are battling a 20-acre brush fire off the 5 Freeway near Castaic on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The blaze is off the 5 Freeway at Lake Hughes Road and is currently 5 percent contained, the Department said in a press release.

Approximately 35 firefighters are at the scene and three were transported to a local hospital for heat exhaustion and a shoulder injury, according to fire officials.

The fire is currently in light to medium brush and northbound lanes No. 2, 3, and 4 are closed on the 5 Freeway at Lake Hughes Road, according to the Department.

The No. 1 lane on the freeway reopened around 6:30 p.m., fire officials added.

Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopters are currently assisting firefighters on the ground, fire officials said in a tweet.

Check back for updates on this developing story.