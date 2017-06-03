Los Angeles Firefighter Critically Injured After Falling From Ladder During Training Exercise

A firefighter was in critical condition Saturday after falling from a fire engine’s aerial ladder during a training exercise in downtown Los Angeles, officials said.

“It appears to have been a significant fall onto a firetruck,” Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Branden Silverman said.

The accident occurred on Saturday morning in the 300 block of South Main Street.

The firefighter, whose name has not been released pending notification of his family, was transported to a trauma center, officials said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.