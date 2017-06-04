At Least 2 Dead After Small Plane Crashes Near Camarillo

At least two people died after a small plane crashed Sunday in Camarillo, just east of the Santa Rosa Valley, firefighters said.

Officials responded to a downed aircraft on private property 2700 block of Marvella Court around 4 p.m., according to alerts from the Ventura County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol.

Two people were dead on arrival, fire officials said, though it was not immediately clear whether they were occupants of the plane.

It was also unknown what led to the crash, which occurred in an open, hilly area behind the Norwegian grade.

No further details were immediately available.