Ex-Laker Derek Fisher Arrested on Suspicion of DUI After Flipping Car on 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks

Former Los Angeles Lakers basketball star Derek Fisher was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing his 2015 Cadillac on a freeway in Sherman Oaks.

At about 3:02 a.m. Fisher was on the northbound 101 Freeway with his girlfriend, reality TV star Gloria Govan of “Basketball Wives,” when his car veered to the right and onto the paved right shoulder while approaching the 405 Freeway interchange, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Fisher’s car crashed into a raised concrete curb and metal guardrail, overturned and landed on its roof.

The car came to rest on the freeway blocking two lanes of traffic, but Fisher and Govan were able to escape without being injured, the CHP said.

Officers conducted a DUI evaluation on Fisher and determined he had been drinking.

Fisher, who is also the ex-head coach of the New York Knicks, was arrested on suspicion of DUI without incident.