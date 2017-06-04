× L.A. Firefighter Remains in Critical Condition After Falling During Training Exercise

A Los Angeles firefighter remained hospitalized in critical condition on Sunday after he was injured the day before during training, officials said.

The firefighter, who has not been identified, was being treated at a local trauma center Sunday night, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced just after 8:30 p.m.

Though fire officials have not released details about the Saturday morning incident, the Los Angeles Times the man fell from a fire engine’s aerial ladder onto a firetruck below. The training exercise was being conducted at 348 S. Main St. in downtown Los Angeles, near Hotel Barclay.

The firefighter suffered blunt force trauma after falling around 9:45 a.m. and was rushed to emergency surgery, LAFD said.

The man has been with the department two years, the agency said.

34.048121 -118.246623