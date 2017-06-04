Man Arrested for Allegedly Having Sexual Relationship With 13-Year-Old Fullerton Girl

Fullerton police arrested a man who had been under investigation for two months for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a young girl.

Vincent John Conti, 26, of North Hollywood, met the 13-year-old girl online and had arranged to meet her Saturday, the Fullerton Police Department said in a news release.

Police say Conti was having an inappropriate sexual relationship with the girl using a social media site.

When Conti arrived at the prearranged location to meet the girl, he was confronted by Fullerton police. He was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

Investigators believe Conti could have other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fullerton police Detective L. Garcia at 714-738-6358, or Sergeant J. Ema at 714-738-6580.