10 Santa Ana Middle School Students Hospitalized After Ingesting Unknown Substance

Ten middle school students at Santa Ana's McFadden Intermediate School were hospitalized Monday after ingesting an unknown substance, possibly from another student, authorities said.

The incident began around 9 a.m. when an initial student came into the school office with symptoms of lethargy and acting out of character, according to Deidra Powell, spokeswoman for the Santa Ana Unified School District.

Then one student after another came in with similar symptoms, she said.

The Orange County Fire Authority was called and 10 students of varying ages were taken to the hospital, fire Capt. Larry Kurtz said. All students were expected to be OK.

School officials think one student may have given the other students a treat of some kind that had a drug possibly in it.

Powell said the school principal will contact all parents to explain the situation and ask them for help talking to their children about not taking anything from classmates if they don't know what it is.