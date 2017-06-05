Sixteen people have been charged after a yearslong investigation into an alleged multi-million dollar works compensation insurance referral scheme, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced Monday. Chip Yost reports from Santa Ana for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on June 5, 2017.
16 Charged in Multi-Million Dollar Worker’s Comp Scheme in Orange County: DA’s Office
