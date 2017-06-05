Businessman Gets Life Sentence for Murder of Woman Fatally Shot on Hollywood Street

Carrie Jean Melvin is shown in a photo posted to her Facebook page on July 4, 2015, the day before she died.

A businessman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole during an emotional court hearing on Monday for the 2015 murder of a woman who was blasted in the face with a shotgun as she walked to a restaurant in Hollywood with her boyfriend.

Ezeoma Chigozie Obioha, 32, sat showing no emotion as Carrie Jean Melvin’s relatives told the court that her killing had upended their lives.

“I have tried to answer my family’s questions, but how do you explain a completely senseless act? We cry every day,” said her father, Bernard Melvin. “I had to hear and see things in the trial that no parent should have to hear.”

Ezeoma Chigozie Obioha appears in court during a hearing in his murder trial. He was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2015 killing of Carrie Jean Melvin, who was blasted with a shotgun as she walked to a restaurant in Hollywood with her boyfriend. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The victim’s older brother, Ryan, said Obioha’s insistence that he is innocent compounded the family’s grief. He said he experiences recurring nightmares about his sister’s murder.

