Driver Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, Vehicular Manslaughter After Passenger in Another Vehicle Dies in Rancho Cucamonga Crash

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter after a passenger in another vehicle died in a Rancho Cucamonga crash, officials said Monday.

The crash was reported about 12:45 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Hellman Avenue and 8th Street, Rancho Cucamonga Police said in a news release.

Herendira Diaz De La Vega, 24 years old, of Oregon, was heading south as the victim, Abel Rivera, was riding in the passenger back seat of a vehicle.

Diaz De La Vega was speeding, did not stop at stop sign and hit the driver side of the vehicle Rivera was in, officials said.

The back end of the cab area was torn open and the vehicle rolled over, officials said. Rivera was ejected from the vehicle and eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Diaz De La Vega was arrested and booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and felony DUI.