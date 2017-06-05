In Historic Achievement, Rock Climber Alex Honnold Ascends Yosemite’s 3,000-Foot El Capitan Without Ropes

Northern California native Alex Honnold became the first person ever to “free solo” Yosemite National Park’s 3,000-foot tall El Capitan on Saturday — a death-defying achievement in which the climber foresook protective ropes and harnesses.

Using only his hands and feet, the 31-year-old reached the top of the granite monolith in under four hours. It was a journey he spent two years preparing for, according to the Associated Press.

The peak of the granite wall is higher than the tallest building in the world — the Burj Khalifa, in the United Arab Emirates — and requires climbers to navigate a maze of fissures, crevices and cracks.

Honnold climbed the “Freerider” route, which snakes up the west side of the face. National Geographic documented the climb for an upcoming film.

