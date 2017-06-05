LAFD Firefighter Dies After Falling From Ladder During Training Exercise in Downtown L.A.

A 29-year-old firefighter who was critically injured when he fell off an aerial ladder during a training exercise in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend has died, the Los Angeles Fire Department said Monday.

LAFD has identified the firefighter as Kelly Wong, who worked for the department for two years and had been assigned to Fire Station 92 in Rancho Park.

“Today the entire @LAFD family mourns the tragic loss of Firefighter Kelly Wong. Gone too soon. His family is in our thoughts & prayers,” Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas tweeted a short time after the department announced the firefighter’s death.

Wong was participating in a training exercise at 348 S. Main Street near Hotel Barclay on Saturday when he fell off the ladder shortly before 9:45 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition immediately following the incident.

Wong died early Monday, according to the Fire Department.

