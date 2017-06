Police are investigating a “multiple fatality” shooting at a business headquarters in Orlando, Florida, according to Capt. Angelo Nieves with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office calls the situation “contained and stable,” says CNN affiliate TV station WFTV.

No other details were made available.

OCSO working a shooting scene. No phone calls please. All info on feed & at scene. Sheriff Demings will brief. Media staging:2530N Forsyth — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017