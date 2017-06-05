× San Bernardino Woman, 26, Dies After Alleged DUI Driver Slams Into Her Car, Pushing It Into Sheriff’s Transport Van: Police

A young woman was killed in a chain-reaction crash on Saturday after a suspected drunken driver slammed into her vehicle, causing it to crash into a San Bernardino County sheriff’s transport van, police said.

A sheriff’s deputy — who was transporting several prisoners to a facility — was headed eastbound on Fifth Street when he stopped at the intersection of H Street for a red light at approximately 1:46 a.m., according to a San Bernardino Police Department news release.

The victim’s vehicle, which was behind the van, also stopped at the red light.

As both drivers waited for the light to turn green, a vehicle being driven by 34-year-old Irineo Del Castillo approached the two vehicles from behind and rear ended the victim’s car, pushing it into the back of the sheriff’s transport van, the release stated.

Witnesses told police the driver appeared to be speeding when the collision occurred.

“We were at the stop light, it just turned green and (we) notice this truck that wasn’t stopping,” witness Sasa Taliau told The Press-Enterprise in a message over Facebook. “We waited ‘til it passed and then heard the car hit the cars at the next light. One car literally had its backseat crashed in.”

The female driver suffered major internal injuries, and was found unresponsive in her car in the immediate aftermath of the crash, according to the release.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The San Bernardino County coroner’s office identified the 26-year-old victim as Ariell Gipson, of San Bernardino.

The sheriff’s deputy and at least one inmate in the transport van received minor injuries in the collision.

Police arrested Del Castillo, of Riverside, on suspicion of DUI causing injury, according to the release. He was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center before being taken to the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

He has since been released on bail, inmate records showed.

The DA’s office has yet to file charges in the case; a court date has also not been scheduled.

The fatal crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Peck at 909-384-5664.