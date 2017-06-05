Sprinkles Temporarily Closes in Glendale After Video Appears to Show Rat in Cupcake Case

Editor’s note: This video contains profanity.

The Sprinkles location at The Americana at Brand in Glendale has been temporarily closed after video showing a rat scurrying across the cupcake case was posted online over the weekend.

In the minute-long video, which was uploaded Saturday by YouTube user Drey91214, a rat can be seen in the area where the cupcakes are normally kept during business hours. Sprinkles appears to have been closed at the time, although it is unclear when exactly the video was taken.

In an emailed statement to KTLA on Monday, Jennifer Warner, the chief marketing officer at Sprinkles, apologized on behalf of the company.

“We deeply regret that an unfortunate set of circumstances, including a structural malfunction, lead to this incident,” Warner wrote.

She said the bakery was voluntarily closed after they learned of the incident, and that the situation is being addressed with the assistance of food safety experts and the landlord.

Warner added that the company is “confident the cleanliness of the restaurant exceeds standards” and assured customers it wouldn’t happen again.

“Our company’s utmost commitment is the health and safety of our guests and team members and we take this responsibility very seriously,” Warner wrote. “In our 12-year history we have maintained a consistent Grade A health department score and have diligently championed a culture of impeccable food safety.”

It was not known how long the Sprinkles — which has been at the shopping center for nearly three years — would be closed, or whether it would reopen for business on Monday.

KTLA’s Alberto Mendez contributed to this story.