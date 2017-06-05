Woman Sought After Allegedly Stabbing 2 Grandkids, Daughter in Colton; Grandchild Dead, 2 Others in Critical Condition

Colton police on Monday are searching for a woman who allegedly stabbed two grandchildren, one fatally, and her daughter, authorities said.

About 9:10 a.m., dispatchers received a call from a woman saying she had been stabbed by her mother, who had also stabbed her two children, according to Cpl. Ray Mendez of the Colton Police Department.

Units responded to the 1400 block of East Santo Antonio Drive, where they found the three stabbing victims.

One of the grandchildren died, while the other two victims were last reported to be in critical condition, according to Mendez. Their names and ages were not immediately released.

Mendez identified the grandmother as Nicole Darrington-Clark, who is either 42 or 43 years old. She goes by Nicole Darrington or Nicole Clark, he said.

The suspect remains at large, and police are looking for a black, four-door 2002 Hyundai Sonata, with a California license plate No. of 7TQL009, according to Mendez.

A motive for the stabbing was also not immediately known.

No additional information has been provided.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.