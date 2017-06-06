2 Attempted Robbers, 1 Employee Injured in Shootout at Victorville Pawn Shop: Police

Three men were wounded when gunfire broke out between attempted robbers and store employees at a Victorville pawn shop on Tuesday, officials said.

Employees of 7th Street Pawn Shop, located at 15160 7th St., called police to report two men in the store threatening to rob them around 2 p.m., said Mara Rodriguez, a public information officer for the Victorville Police Department.

As officers spoke to the employees on the phone, an exchange of gunfire could be heard erupting in the background, Rodriguez said.

One of the two assailants had a firearm, she said, but did not clarify how many store employees were armed.

Three employees were in the store at the time, and one was shot. The two men who had entered the store suffered gunshot wounds as well.

Three injured men all sustained wounds that were not life-threatening and were transported to a local hospital, according to Rodriguez.

“What we’re understanding right now is that one of the suspects will be flown out to a hospital for further treatment,” she said. “I’m not sure where those gunshot wounds are.”

The two other store employees who were present were uninjured.

None of the employees’ or suspects’ identities have been released.