Advocates Denounce Delays in Developing Housing for Homeless Veterans in West L.A.

A week after officials disclosed a 57% rise in Los Angeles’ veteran homelessness, advocates say the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is delaying housing development on its West Los Angeles campus.

A report to be released Tuesday from Vets Advocacy, a non-profit group created to oversee the development, accuses the federal agency of stalling development of a model community for 1,200 homeless veterans on its long-neglected 388-acre campus.

The advocacy group says the VA also dragged out termination of commercial leases on the property and blocked the group’s oversight of negotiations with renters, including UCLA, whose Jackie Robinson Stadium will remain on the VA land.

“Change at the West L.A. VA campus is moving too slowly, and the pace of change is slowing as well,” the report says. It urges the Trump administration’s new VA secretary, David Shulkin, to “make his commitment to [the development] clear and then do everything within his power to facilitate it.”

