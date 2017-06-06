× Amazon Offers Discounted Prime Memberships to People on Food Stamps

Amazon.com is offering a discount on its Prime membership for people who have low incomes and receive government assistance, positioning itself as an even greater competitor to retail giant Wal-Mart.

Customers with a valid Electronic Benefits Transfer card — used for programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps — can now pay $5.99 a month for Prime membership, which offers free shipping, as well as streaming of certain movies, TV shows and other entertainment.

Prime’s typical monthly price is $10.99, but standard users can instead pay $99 per year up front, which equates to $8.25 a month.

Amazon said Tuesday that it wants more people to have access to Prime.

