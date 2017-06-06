× Angelenos Head to the Polls for Runoff Congressional Election

Voters in Los Angeles will choose California’s newest member of Congress today, in the fourth election in as many months within the city.

Democrats Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez and attorney Robert Lee Ahn are in a runoff for the 34th Congressional District, vacated by Xavier Becerra when he became attorney general earlier this year.

The district includes downtown Los Angeles, Koreatown and the Eastside neighborhoods of Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock and Highland Park.

Not sure whether you live in this district? You can check here.

