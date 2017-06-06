Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez Wins 34th District Race to Become L.A.’s Next Member of Congress

State Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez will become L.A.’s next member of Congress. L.A. attorney Robert Lee Ahn conceded the race for the 34th Congressional District nearly three hours after polls closed.

Gomez held at least a slim lead throughout the night, and it only widened as more ballots were counted.

The race for the seat vacated by Xavier Becerra, who became state attorney general earlier this year, determined the representative for one of the poorest, most immigrant-heavy districts in the state, where the effects of President Trump’s policies on immigration and healthcare will be acutely felt.

Gomez will continue a decades-old tradition of Democratic Latino representation in the district, which stretches from downtown Los Angeles to Boyle Heights and incorporates Highland Park, Eagle Rock and Koreatown. If Ahn had been elected, he would have become the second Korean American elected to the House and the first Korean American Democrat.

