Bay Area Uber Driver Arrested on Suspicion of Sexually Battering Passenger

An Uber driver was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman he picked up in Oakland in the back seat of his car, police said.

Leonid Beker picked the woman up on May 26 and was supposed to drive her to Moraga, according to a statement from the Moraga Police Department.

But just after 1 a.m., before reaching their destination, he stopped the car on Camino Ricardo, climbed into the backseat and sexually battered the woman, officers said.

Investigators were able to confirm Beker’s identity by reviewing traffic cameras and located the 42-year-old in San Francisco, where he lives.

He was arrested June 2 and booked into jail on suspicion of felony sexual battery. He was later released on bail, police said.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information or who thinks they could also be a victim of Beker’s can contact Detective Kevin Mooney at 925-888-7056.