GOP Senators to Get First Glimpse of Leadership’s Health Care Ideas Tuesday

After weeks of discussions about health care in a small working group, Republican senators will get more clues Tuesday on where their leadership is heading as the conference seeks to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Republicans are expected to be presented with a menu of options to overhaul Obamacare. But key questions remain about how the GOP will phase out the Medicaid expansion as well as how they can will structure tax credits to help Americans purchase their health insurance under a Republican health care plan.

Disagreements among Republicans have led a host of lawmakers to declare the legislation is in trouble. Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina declaring over the last several days that they don’t even see the Senate Republicans passing a health care bill by the end of the year.

“I just don’t think we put it together among ourselves,” Graham told reporters Monday night. “I’ve always believed, let Obamacare collapse, which it will and challenge the Democrats to help us fix it. That’s always been my preferred route.”

Tuesday’s lunch meeting may be the first opportunity conservatives and moderates have to see which direction leadership is moving after wide-ranging disagreements within the working group.

Lawmakers remain split over what to do about Medicaid, which would eliminate enhanced federal funding for Medicaid expansion and curtail support for the program overall. Moderates like Ohio Republican Rob Portman have advocated to phase out funding to cover low-income adults under Medicaid expansion more gradually than the House’s Obamacare repeal bill did. Conservatives like Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey want to shrink federal responsibility for the overall program even more that the House bill does by restructuring the growth rate for Medicaid funding.

The House plan would give states a set amount of money each year to cover their Medicaid enrollees. The funding level would increase annually based on the medical inflation rate in the Consumer Price Index, which grows more quickly than the standard inflation rate. Toomey argues that using the growth rate of medical care spending would lead to an unsustainable Medicaid program, so he advocates for tying Medicaid funding increases to the standard inflation rate instead.