High School Track Coach Charged After Allegedly Sending ‘Inappropriate Messages’ to San Gabriel Valley Student: DA

A high school track and field coach in San Gabriel faces several charges after allegedly contacting an underage student for “sexual purposes” over a two-month period, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Danny Lee Harris, 51, of Pasadena, has been charged with two counts of each of contact with a minor for sexual offense, child abuse and child annoyance, according to a news release from the DA’s office.

Harris, who coached at Gabrielino High School, is accused of sending “inappropriate messages” to the teenage girl between April and May 2017.

The teen’s relative contacted authorities after discovering the messages, according to prosecutors.

Harris was arrested on Friday. The San Gabriel Unified School District had removed him from his position on May 17, according to police.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors have requested that his bail be set at $200,000, the release stated.

Harris faces a possible maximum sentence of seven years in state prison if convicted on the charges.