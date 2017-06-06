× LAPD Officer Injured While Responding to Shooting in Wilmington; 1 Suspect Dead, 1 in Custody

A Los Angeles police officer was shot and injured while responding to a shooting in progress in Wilmington, police said.

The officer, who has not been identified, responded to the incident near the intersection of Wilmington Boulevard and the Pacific Coast Highway around 8:50 p.m., according to Officer Mike Lopez with Los Angeles Police Department media relations.

Two suspects were shooting at each other, and the incident became an officer needs help call, Lopez said.

It was unclear how many times or where the officer was struck, but he was transported to UCLA Harbor Medical Center in stable condition, police said.

One suspect was dead at the scene, while the second was in custody, according to police.

Preliminarily there was no information that the officer shot either of the suspects, Lopez said.

No further details were immediately available.