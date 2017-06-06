× Man Arrested in Connection With Sexual Assaults of Women in Several San Gabriel Valley Cities: LASD

A man suspected of sexually assaulting women in several San Gabriel Valley cities has been arrested, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials announced Tuesday.

Jason Yu is was arrested on May 24 and has been charged with multiple sexual-related crimes, including forcible sodomy and kidnapping to commit a sexual assault.

The incidents allegedly occurred in El Monte, Monterey Park, Temple City and Lynwood.

He is being held on $1,370,000 bail.

Officials are expected to release more information, during a news conference at the Hall of Justice on Tuesday.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and anyone with information about Yu can call the special victims bureau at 877- 710-LASD.