Missouri Teen Arrested After Allegedly Dragging Kitten to Death Behind Car, Posting Video to Facebook

An 18-year-old Missouri man has been arrested after allegedly abusing a kitten to death and posting video of the “brutal incident” on Facebook, police announced Sunday.

Kyle Williams was taken into custody Saturday evening, the Branson, Missouri, Police Department said in a post on its Facebook page.

Police credited the video Williams uploaded to social media with helping lead police to the location where he was arrested a short time later.

According to court documents obtained by the Branson Tri-Lakes News, Williams allegedly tied a rope around the cat’s neck and attached the small animal to the bumper of a vehicle.

The feline was forced to run behind the car “until it couldn’t run anymore,” the court documents stated. The kitten was ultimately dragged to his death.

The suspect’s friend filmed the horrific incident, and some individuals in the background could even be heard “laughing as the cat tossed and turned,” the Associated Press reported.

The beginning of the video showed the cat appearing healthy but “scared,” according to Branson Tri-Lakes News, which reviewed the footage.

The kitten was dragged for nearly five minutes. The vehicle stopped twice, but continued on after it was determined the cat was still alive.

“Keep going. Don’t stop. He’s almost dead,” one person in the car can be heard saying at one point in the video, according to the newspaper.

A disturbing image purporting to show Williams kneeling down next to the kitten’s mangled remains, which were in the street, was also circulated on social media.

Some commenters under the Police Department’s post noted that they had seen the video after it was posted to an online group and subsequently reported it to authorities.

“He posted it in the wrong group. About a hundred of us immediately started reporting him to whoever we could get hold of. Animal cruelty is not okay,” wrote one user.

Another commenter added, “This guy posted this horrible thing in a group im in. Many of us in the group reported him for this and luckily he was arrested.”

Williams was charged with felony abuse of an animal, as well as armed criminal action, according to police.

He was booked at the Taney County Jail and is being held on $15,000 bond, inmate records showed.

A second man, 18-year-old Jordan Hall, was also charged with the same offenses as Williams after being identified as the driver of the vehicle, AP reported.

He was also booked at the jail, according to inmate records.