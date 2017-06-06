More Than 130 Muslim Leaders in U.K. Refuse to Perform Funeral Prayers for London Attackers

More than 100 Muslim leaders across Britain have joined forces to denounce the actions of the three London Bridge attackers by declaring that they will refuse to perform funeral prayers for them.

In an unprecedented show of solidarity and outrage at the latest terror incident to hit Britain, imams across the country are also urging other Muslim leaders to follow their example.

“We have always condemned all these type of atrocities, but we needed to send a strong message to these killers that what they have done is totally against the teachings of Islam,” said the head of chaplaincy at Barts Health NHS Trust in London, Shaykh Ynus Dudhwala, who is among the group of 130 imams to sign the statement. “I think this is the strongest message that we can send.”

There have previously been calls for the Muslim community in Britain to take tougher visible action against the perpetrators of terrorist acts, beyond just verbally condemning them. In 2015, then Prime Minister David Cameron also angered the Muslim community by saying it had to do more to tackle extremism and it was time for the “silent majority” to stand up.

