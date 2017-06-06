× Plan to Build Homes Along 91-to-110 Freeway Interchange Back on Table, Despite Pollution Fears

Businessman Ali Awad went to Los Angeles City Hall five years ago with a simple plan: Build 24 new homes on a vacant lot, next to the interchange of the 91 and 110 freeways.

The Planning Commission shot down that idea, worrying that nearby car and truck emissions would pose a health risk to future residents. At the time, a top advisor to Councilman Joe Buscaino said the property was “clearly not a good place” for homes.

Now, Awad is back with a more modest proposal: 15 single-family houses on the same site, located in L.A.’s Harbor Gateway neighborhood. This time around, Buscaino is entertaining the idea.

Buscaino spokesman Branimir Kvartuc said L.A. is facing a housing crisis and needs more homes to address rising prices. He argued that L.A. has already approved other residential projects near the 110 Freeway, including the Da Vinci apartments, which hugs the 110-101 interchange.

