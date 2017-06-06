Police Seek Woman Who Drugged, Robbed Victims She Met at Hollywood Nightclub

Authorities are looking for information about a woman who allegedly drugged and robbed victims she met at a Hollywood nightclub.

The woman met the victims at the club on March 5 and returned with them to their homes, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

At some point, an unidentified substance was used to poison or drug the victims, police said, and they were rendered incapacitated.

The woman then took jewelry and money from them and their residences, officers said.

Police did not say how many victims were involved or where the victims live, but the case is being handled by the LAPD’s North Hollywood division.

Authorities also did not disclose the victims’ genders, but images released of some of the items stolen — a watch and bracelet — both appear to belong to men.

The suspect is described as a 20-year-old black woman who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has a large tattoo on her left leg, left hip and back, officers said.

Police believe the woman could be connected to similar incidents in the West Los Angeles area.

Anyone with information can call LAPD’s North Hollywood burglary detectives at 818-754-8377, or at 877-527-3247 during non-business hours. Anonymous tips can be submitted via 800-222-8477.