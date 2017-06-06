Rat Mites Found at Villa Park Elementary School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two classes were moved to another campus after a rodent mites were found at Villa Park Elementary School. Chip Yost reports from Villa Park for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on June 6, 2017.

The Orange Unified School District released the following statement to KTLA on Tuesday:

The District is aware of the rodent issue at Villa Park Elementary School. This issue was first discovered when some staff and students reported bug bites, which through the investigation, were identified to be rodent mites. While rodents live throughout Southern California in bushes and trees, it is likely that these were disturbed with work preparing to demolish the vacant 1920’s buildings on the campus. We appreciate the support of the Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District and will continue to work with them to resolve this issue. Based on the Vector Control’s advice and in consultation with parents and teachers, it was decided to move two classes to Serrano Elementary School yesterday to allow time to make sure the Villa Park Elementary Multi-purpose Room was free of rodents. That was confirmed by the Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District this morning (Tuesday, June 6) and all students will remain on campus today. The building with the original complaint remains vacant and will be treated following protocols as laid out by Vector Control.