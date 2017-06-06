Southwest Airline’s 72-Hour Sale Includes $49 One-Way Flights From SoCal to Bay Area, Las Vegas, Phoenix

Are you ready to book your summer vacation?

On Tuesday, Southwest launched its bi-annual nationwide sale that includes one-way fares starting at $49. The three-day sale means you can book dozens of nonstop round-trip tickets for less than $100.

The sale only includes one-way “Wanna Get Away” fares. For longer flights, the pricing increases to $79, $99, or $129 for fares included in the sale.

One-way flights from Los Angeles International Airport to destinations such as San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Sacramento, Phoenix and Las Vegas were among those available for $49. Travelers could also head to El Paso, Texas, from L.A. for rates starting at $49.

Other promotional fares available from flights out of LAX included Cabo San Lucas for $104 and Cancun for $124.

According to the fine print, you must book your flight by June 8 for travel between June 22 and December 13. There are some blackout dates around the holidays, and it is not valid on Fridays and Sundays.