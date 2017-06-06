× Teen Fatally Shot in Wilmington: LAPD

A teen was fatally shot in Wilmington early Tuesday, LAPD officials said.

The shooting occurred about 12:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West I Street.

Preliminary information indicated that the 17-year-old victim was walking in the area with three other people when he was shot, apparently in the back, Detective Jeff Tiffin told KTLA.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he died, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It is unclear if the shooting was gang-related or random.

Police hoped to interview witnesses and review possible surveillance video to “get a clearer picture of what happened,” Tiffin said.

The victim apparently lived in the area.

No further information, including a description of the shooter, was available.

KTLA’s Irving Last contributed to this story.