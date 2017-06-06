Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Planned to ‘Massacre’ 3 of His Doctors at Their Bay Area Homes: Prosecutor

The police warnings were brief and bone chilling: “There’s an armed man intent on coming to your home or place of business to kill you.”

A group of Bay Area oncologists sought to protect themselves recently when authorities told them that a terminally ill cancer patient had armed himself and appeared intent on exacting revenge.

“He was disgruntled; he clearly bore some substantial animosity,” Palo Alto police Lt. James Reifschneider said of Yue Chen.

Though Chen wasn’t able to execute his alleged plan, authorities are confident he was serious about following through on it.

