The Gilt Sample Sale

Posted 10:32 AM, June 6, 2017, by , Updated at 10:33AM, June 6, 2017

Dates : June 9-10
Location : Siren Studios on Orange
Event Details :

  • Shop A-List labels like Balenciaga, Prada, Valentino, Paul Smith, Derek Lam, Jimmy Choo and more
  • Celebrate National Rosé Day with Complimentary Chateau d'Esclans Whispering Angel Rosé and sounds from DJ Rosé
  • ROYCE New York pop-up shop with leather accessories and complimentary onsite monogramming
  • On-demand alterations and tailoring from STITCH
  • Complimentary samples care of Dove, Tide, Luna Bars, Cliff Bars, and Balance

 