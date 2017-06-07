× Man Apparently Leaving Gardena Casino Is Shot: LAPD

A man who was apparently leaving a Gardena casino Wednesday morning was shot, LAPD officials said.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Rosecrans Avenue about 4 a.m.

Preliminary information indicates the victim, described only as male, won money at a nearby casino and was followed by three people in a gray SUV, police said.

Some sort of altercation broke out at a gas station and shots were fired. The victim was struck but it is unclear how many times and was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

The SUV was last spotted heading east on Rosecrans, according to police.

No further details have been released.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.