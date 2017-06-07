× 4-Year-Old Child Shot in Compton Area, Sheriff’s Dept. Says; Condition Unknown

A child was shot in an unincorporated area near Compton shortly before noon on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting occurred in the area of Atlantic Avenue and Compton Boulevard about 11:42 a.m., according to the Sgt. David Kluth of the Compton Sheriff’s Station.

The child’s condition was not immediately known. Kluth estimated his or her age at approximately 4 years old.

There was more than one victim, he said, but could not confirm the number or any other additional details.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.