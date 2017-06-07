About 125 ACT Tests Lost After L.A. Students Take College Entrance Exam

The company that administers the ACT college entrance exam is looking for about 125 tests that went missing after students took the test in April at University High School.

“We are working with the test center supervisor and the carrier (FedEx) to attempt to locate the package,” ACT, Inc. spokesman Ed Colby said in an email.

Meanwhile, he said, students will be able to retake the test for free this month or at any future date and will get refunds for the initial testing. If the old tests are found, they will be able to use whichever score is better on their college applications, Colby said.

This isn’t the first time students’ ACT tests have gotten lost — 88 tests in Maryland and 50 in Florida went missing in 2015, and 53 Long Island tests were lost in 2016, according to media reports.

