Driver Surrenders in Monterey Park Following Pursuit Through Several L.A. County Cities

A driver surrendered to authorities after a pursuit involving a pickup truck that spanned multiple cities in Los Angeles County on Wednesday morning.

Multiple units were following the red truck as the driver maneuvered erratically through traffic on surface streets shortly before 8:30 a.m., Sky5 video over the scene showed. A law enforcement helicopter was monitoring the situation overhead.

The driver could be seen running several red lights and driving on the wrong side of the road at times as he led authorities on surface streets through several cities, including Long Beach, Lynwood, South Gate, Downey and Commerce, the aerial footage showed.

By 8:40 a.m., the chase had reached the Montebello area.

A few minutes later, the driver pulled into the parking lot of the Care1st Health Plan parking lot in Monterey Park, Sky5 video showed.

The driver stopped the pickup truck in the parking lot, putting his left hand out of the vehicle in a gesture that appeared to show he was about to surrender.

Law enforcement officers had their guns drawn when the man climbed out of the vehicle, put his hands up and walked slowly out of the vehicle with his back toward the officers.

He was taken into custody without incident a short time before 8:50 a.m., the aerial footage showed.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the chase.

