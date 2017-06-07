Detectives Recover Toy Gun From Scene Where Officers Fatally Shot, Ran Over Man in Wilmington: LAPD

Authorities’ investigation of a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday night in Wilmington has so far failed to uncover a credible threat to officers’ lives.

Police were called to the 1100 block of North Wilmington Boulevard regarding a man with a gun around 9 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.

Responding officers found a lone man, described as Hispanic and in his mid-20s. They believed he could be the man involved in the radio call, trained their attention on him, and an officer-involved shooting occurred, police said.

Several shots were fired and the man was hit and fell to the ground. Then, the officers’ car moved forward, struck the man and pinned him underneath, according to LAPD.

Paramedics responded to the scene and determined the man was dead, police said.

One of the officers was injured, but it’s unclear how and what type of injuries were sustained. An LAPD official told KTLA Tuesday night the officer originally thought he had suffered a gunshot wound, but that was not the case.

The officer was taken to UCLA Harbor Medical Center for treatment but has since been released.

In the preliminary investigation, witnesses told detectives they saw the man officers shot with a handgun in the minutes leading up to the shooting.

However, only a toy gun was recovered from the scene, investigators said.

Police have not released the identities of officers involved or the man shot.

LAPD said its “understanding of the facts and circumstances” surrounding the shooting may change as it continues its investigation.

Police Chief Charlie Beck and the Board of Police Commissioners will review the investigation to determine whether the use of deadly force complied with the department’s standards, LAPD said.

The city’s Office of Inspector General and the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office also responded to the scene, and DA’s officials will review evidence to determine whether any criminal laws were violated.

