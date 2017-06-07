Former Coach at L.A. Elementary Schools Convicted of Sexually Assaulting at Least 7 Young Girls

A 44-year-old man was found guilty of molesting young girls while he worked as a coach at elementary schools in Los Angeles, officials said Wednesday.

After deliberating more than a day, a jury convicted Ronnie Lee Roman of seven counts of lewd acts on a child and also determined special allegations of multiple victims were true, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Roman began sexually assaulting girls as far back as 2002 and his victims’ ages ranged from 8 to 11 years old, prosecutors said.

He met the girls during his time as a coach with after-school programs at Cahuenga Elementary and Vine Street Elementary schools.

Six of the sexual assaults were carried out on school grounds, while a seventh occurred in the victim’s home, DA’s officials said.

Roman faces up to 105 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged.

He is scheduled to be sentenced July 19 in Los Angeles Superior Court.