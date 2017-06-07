‘He’s Got Expensive Taste’: Peacock Caught on Video Ransacking Arcadia Liquor Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A rowdy peacock caused hundreds of dollars in damage to an Arcadia liquor store before an animal control officer finally managed to eject the bird.

The female peacock, known as a peahen, strolled into Royal Oaks Liquor Store on North First Avenue Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Manager Rani Ghanem apparently didn't notice the bird until a customer asked him in Spanish about the "pollo," or chicken, the wire service reported.

Unsure of what to do next, the 21-year-old college student called animal control and an officer arrived with a net — and that's when the real destruction began. As soon as the peahen felt the net, it began jumping and flapping violently across a table packed with bottles, sending many crashing to the ground.

Eventually, Ghanem helped the officer lift the bird and carry it out of the store.

Ghanem, whose family owns the store, estimates the losses to be roughly $500.

"Yeah, he's got expensive taste," Ghanem joked. "I'm like, 'You break, you buy, dude.' But clearly he didn't. He got away with it."

Animal control officials said the bird would be released at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden on Baldwin Avenue, City News Service reported.

Peafowl, which are common to the area and protected by law, are a source of beauty to some and a nuisance to others. The colorful – and noisy – birds are also notorious garden thieves known to leave droppings on driveways and occasionally attack cars' shiny fenders, according to the Los Angeles Times.

They first arrived in Arcadia thanks to the city's founder, who brought them back from a trip to India in the late 1800s, a local historian told the paper.