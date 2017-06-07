Life’s Strategies for Sensitive People With Psychiatrist Dr. Judith Orloff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New York Times Bestselling Author and Psychiatrist joined us live to talk about her new book “The Empath’s Survival Guide – Life Strategies for Sensitive People. Research shows that 1 out of 5 people are highly sensitive. But what is the difference between having empathy and being an empath or highly sensitive? In her new book, Dr. Orloff offers an invaluable resource to help empaths and everyone who wants to develop their sensitivities to become more caring people in an often insensitive world. For more information on Dr. Judith Orloff and her book, you can visit her website.