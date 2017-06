‘Not Guilty of Anything But Defending Myself,’ Portland Train Stabbing Suspect Yells in Second Court Outburst

Jeremy Joseph Christian had another outburst Wednesday during a court appearance — this time calling out the name of a victim of last month’s stabbings on a Portland light-rail train as the victim sat watching in the same room.

Christian, wearing a cream jail uniform and handcuffs, shouted at the end of a 90-second appearance at a Multnomah County courtroom a day after a grand jury indicted him on 15 counts relating to the May 26 stabbings and another incident.

“Not guilty of anything but defending myself from violent aggression by Micah Fletcher!” Christian shouted from behind a glass wall in the courtroom, flanked by two officers.

As he shouted, he appeared to glance in the direction of Fletcher, the lone survivor among three men that police say Christian stabbed on a Portland MAX train while the men were defending two teenage girls.

Fletcher, watching from a bench with others, rose shortly after Christian was led away. A sheriff’s deputy put his hand on Fletcher’s back, and the two men walked together.

Fletcher didn’t want to speak to reporters afterward, a deputy said. Fletcher had also attended Christian’s previous court appearance shortly after he was released from a hospital.

Christian’s next court appearance will be July 18, a judge at Wednesday’s proceeding said.

Christian’s latest outburst comes eight days after his initial court appearance, where he also yelled.

“Get out if you don’t like free speech!” he said then, along with, “You call it terrorism; I call it patriotism. You hear me? Die.”