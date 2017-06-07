Theft Suspect in Simi Valley Following Pursuit Through Ventura County: CHP

A stolen vehicle pursuit that began in Ventura County led authorities into L.A. County Wednesday night, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol officials in Ventura were in pursuit of a stolen Honda Accord before the driver headed south into the L.A. area, according to Officer Bond with the CHP.

Sky5 was overhead as the vehicle led officials down the 118 Freeway in Simi Valley around 9:30 p.m.

The car exited the freeway at Sepulveda Boulevard and pulled over near the intersection with Chatsworth Street, where the driver surrendered.

Aerial video showed the man being detailed by CHP officers at about 9:37 p.m.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.