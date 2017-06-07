Woman Dies After Being Thrown Off Golf Cart, Landing on Broken Wine Glass Shards in Sacramento-Area Orchard: CHP

A San Jose woman died after apparently falling off a moving golf cart and landing on shards of two broken wine glasses she had been holding, and her long-term boyfriend was arrested on suspicion of DUI, the San Jose Mercury News reported.

The incident occurred about 11:15 p.m. June 2 in a private olive orchard owned by the victim and her boyfriend in Wallace, a small community about 40 miles southeast of Sacramento.

A preliminary investigation suggested that Richard Clark, 57, was driving the vehicle “while intoxicated,” and made a left turn, the Mercury News reported, citing the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, Debra Bedard, 58, was unable to keep her balance and tumbled out of the golf cart. She landed on the shards of two wine glasses that broke when she fell, according to the CHP.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Mercury News reported she died of her injuries.

Citing CHP, the newspaper reported that the incident was an accident and that Clark’s actions did not cause the fatal injuries. Bedard was “the cause of the collision,” the CHP report indicated.

Bedard and Clark had been in a relationship for 17 years, her son told the newspaper.

“I would never want anyone to think of Richard as an irresponsible man,” the victim’s son Steve Bedard told the Mercury News.

On a public memorial site, Bedard was described by her daughter as being a “tiny firecracker” and “full of energy.”

Bedard apparently worked Ace Relocation Systems Inc. in San Jose. A public memorial is planned on June 17, 2017.

Clark was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence.