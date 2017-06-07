Whittier Teen Killed in 100-Foot Fall Off a Cliff While Hiking in Angeles National Forest

An 18-year-old man from Whittier died Tuesday night after falling about 100 feet off a cliff in Angeles National Forest, authorities said.

Jeremy Tyler St. Julian was hiking with five friends at Chantry Flat when he fell just before 8 p.m., the Los Angeles County Coroner said.

Los Angeles County paramedics were dispatched to the scene, where St. Julian was pronounced dead.

The incident wasn’t the only death in the forest this year. In February, five hikers fell down an ice chute at Islip Saddle along Angeles National Forest, killing one and injuring four others.

